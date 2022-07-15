Things have been relatively quiet regarding the X7 since April when BMW gave its flagship SUV a somewhat early facelift considering the G07 went on sale in late 2019. A new walkaround video address the lack of attention the fullsize SUV has been suffering from by putting the spotlight on the M Performance variant. With the mid-cycle update, the M50i has been retired to make room for a new M60i we’ll also see on the smaller X5 and X6 with their facelifts due next year.

Finished in a Frozen Marina Bay Blue paint, the X7 M60i is shown here at a BMW dealership in The Netherlands where the performance SUV carries a steep starting price of €181,356 in the M Performance guise. With this having an Individual paint and a few extras, it’s even more expensive. The black 22-inch wheels alone are a €2,200 option.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the split headlight design still takes some time to get used to, and it’s been implemented on the new 7 Series / i7 as well. The production-ready 2023 XM debuting by the end of this year will also separate the daytime running lights from the main low and high beams, but that’s not to say all BMWs will transition to this setup. Spy shots have revealed the next-generation 5 Series will retrain the traditional look, and so will the X5 / X6 LCI.

With this being the M60i, there’s also a nifty illuminated M graphic on the passenger side of the dashboard. Less versions swap the “the most powerful letter in the world” for a simple “X7.” With the LCI, the three-row SUV has lost the large gear lever of the automatic transmission for a much more compact rocker switch.

Overall, the BMW X7 M60i is a lot of car for a lot of money, and with the Life Cycle Impulse, it has received even more tech while gaining a controversial front fascia. There’s also a new mild-hybrid S68 engine under the hood, still a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 producing a healthy 530 horsepower with peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).

Source: Floryans Autovlog