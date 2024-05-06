A full-blown LCI (Life Cycle Impulse or facelift; BMW speak for modernizing and refreshing an existing model halfway through its production run) last year means changes are few and far between for the 2025 BMW X6. Changes to the model run congruent with its platform-mate, the BMW X5. That means air suspension is back as a standalone option, some light price increases across the board, and the improved Highway Assistant that allows lane changes by glancing in the corresponding side mirror. The new X6 is a solid choice for shoppers looking for something a little different from the more traditionally styled X5.

2025 BMW X6 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The new BMW X6 shares powertrains with the X5 sans the plug-in hybrid variant. Unlike the X5, the BMW X6 comes standard with xDrive all-wheel drive, a nice value bonus. It also comes standard with the M Sport Package. While that’s mostly an aesthetic improvement, it also grants the X6 standard Adaptative M Suspension. The standard model gets the ubiquitous B58 engine under the hood. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six develops 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque and, as usual, provides excellent performance.

The 2025 BMW X6 M60i retains xDrive and an eight-speed automatic transmission but replaces the three-liter mill with a twin-turbocharged V8. This 4.4-liter powerplant is actually the same engine under the hood of the full-blown BMW X6 M, detuned to 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Most shoppers will find the six-cylinder model to be plenty perky. But, the X6 M60i is a good option for enthusiasts who don’t want to shell out a whopping $129,700 for the similarly performing X6 M.

2025 BMW X6 Fuel Economy and MPG

The most efficient model is the six-cylinder X6 xDrive40i. Despite sharing almost every component, it’s slightly less efficient than the X5, producing an EPA-estimated 23 city mpg and 26 highway mpg. Combined, the EPA says it gets 24 mpg. In practice, the two will achieve identical fuel economy, so don’t let that discourage you from purchasing one. The V8-powered variant is rated for 19 mpg overall, 17 around town, and 22 on the highway. For reference, this mild hybrid M V8 engine beats the pre-LCI X6 M50i by a single highway mpg and drives the overall fuel economy up by one, too.

Interior and Cargo Space

Fairly obviously, the 2025 BMW X6’s sporty coupe roofline means losing out on some cargo space and passenger room. The SUV offers 27.4 cubic feet of cargo space when the seats are up, which expands to 59.6 with them folded. That’s seven cubic feet more than the Cayenne Coupe but falls short of the GLE coupe’s 63.2 cubic feet.

The 2025 BMW X6 has no shortage of luxurious options to church up the interior, but many of them are unnecessary. The standard car comes well-appointed, with heated seats, a panoramic moonroof, and configurable ambient lighting. Extended leather is a $1,950 standalone option, massaging seats are a cool $1,000, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system commands $875. You can’t go wrong with any of those.

2025 BMW X6 Technology and Connectivity

Just like last year, the new X6 comes with a curved display providing wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Wireless charging is standard, and a 5G hotspot is also included. The Premium Package ($1,900) is well worth the money, adding a head-up display, remote start, Harman Kardon sound, and gesture control. The $3,600 Executive Package adds window shades, soft-close doors, an LED roof, and glass controls. Many of this comes standard on the M60i trim, so we’d recommend stepping up to the higher trim if you value the performance and technology benefits.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Last year’s LCI brought a variety of cool new features to the BMW X6. This year, the model gains an improved Highway Assistant allowing drivers to change lanes by looking at the corresponding mirror. Frontal Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Active Blind Spot Detection are all included, as are BMW Assist, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, and a lot more. The $900 Parking Assistance Package is a bargain, adding a self-parking feature, 360 degrees of camera visibility, and Active Park Distance Control. The $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package is a little pricy but is the only way to get the new, improved Highway Assistant and radar cruise control.

2025 BMW X6 Pricing

The X6 Sports Activity Coupe starts at $74,500. For reference, the cheapest Cayenne Coupe sets you back $84,300. Right now, the least-expensive Mercedes GLE Coupe is the AMG GLE 53, starting at $89,800. Both offer performance far outstripped by the X6 M60i – which is again more expensive at $94,300. Our take for budget-conscious shoppers? Stick to the six-cylinder and order Parking Assistance Professional and Premium Package. That car after delivery fee is $78,475 – add a couple of options you really like, and congratulations, you’ve got the best value in the luxury mid-size SUV coupe segment.

2025 BMW X6 FAQ