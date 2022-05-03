The BMW X5 has always been one of the brand’s most popular and highest selling products, especially in markets like the United States. So the premium luxury SUV rarely needs any special editions to keep things interesting. But last year, BMW decided to spice things up by offering a limited run of special editions based on the BMW X5 SAV and X6 SAC. The exclusive trucks are sold under the BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion badge.

Fast forward a few months and the first units of the Vermilion edition are starting to arrive at U.S. dealerships. The BMW X5 Vermilion featured here hails from St. Louis where the local Autohaus BMW setup a photoshoot to show the unique and eye-catching qualities of the X5 Vermilion.

And it all starts at the front with the double kidney grille of both models featuring red bars which create an effective contrast to the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic. The M headlights Shadow Line with BMW laser light, including accented lighting with blue X signature, complete the distinctive look of the front end. Other standard features include the M high-gloss Shadow Line with extended options, along with Orbit Grey matte painted 22-inch, double-spoke 742 M light alloy wheels.

Unique Interior

A set of red high-gloss M Sport brake calipers are unique to this package. The interior of the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion editions include the M Alcantara Anthracite roof liner. A finely crafted Edition logo on the cupholder cover in BMW Individual black piano finish emphasizes the limited model’s exclusiveness.

The black/red theme continues with the BMW Individual full leather trim Merino Black which is enhanced by edition-specific red contrast stitching for both the driver’s seat and front passenger seat. Inside the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, the red accents are also to be found on the rear seats. Likewise, the edging on both the front and rear floor mats is finished in red.

The U.S. production was scheduled for September – December 2021 but only included the BMW X5 Black Vermilion with the xDrive40i model. Approximately 350 units were reserved for the U.S. market with an MSRP of $82,300 plus $995 Destination. Let’s take a look at this video to learn more about the car!

[Footage by instagram.com/lucasjohnsonphoto and BMW Autohaus]