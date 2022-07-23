In case you’ve missed the memo, “M50i” is out and “M60i” is in. The M Performance version of the facelifted X7 is leading the way by getting the higher-numbered badge, with the smaller X5 and X6 to follow suit in 2023. In the meantime, an extended spy video recorded in Germany shows the former of the two future SUVs enjoying a good workout at the ‘Ring gym.

Since we mentioned BMW’s largest SUV, some of you will be pleased to hear its split headlights are not going to trickle down to the X5 LCI. It’s fairly obvious the camouflaged prototypes still have the one-piece headlights, possibly slimmer, and the kidney grille is not necessarily any bigger than it is today on the M50i. It will however borrow the new quad exhaust tip design of the X7 M60i.

While the changes on the outside will be evolutionary, the tweaks inside are set to be revolutionary. The X5 is one of the remaining models in line to get the iDrive 8, which as we’ve seen in recent BMWs, will simplify the center console by absorbing most of the controls into the touchscreen. It goes without saying the swoopy X6 will go through the same changes, from the base trim level all the way up to the full-fat M.

Both the M60i and M versions of the X5 and X6 will transition to BMW’s new S68 engine, a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 equipped with mild-hybrid tech. In the X7 M60i, it produces 523 hp (390 kW) from 5,500 rpm and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from 1,800 rpm, which should be the same story with the X5 M60i. As for the X5 M, we’re hearing it will have 600 hp and come exclusively in Competition guise.

It should be noted the electrified S68 has also been installed in the new 760i xDrive where it makes 536 hp at 5,500 rpm and the same 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from 1,800 rpm. Before the X5 and X6 LCI get the new V8, the XM plug-in hybrid SUV will receive it first by year’s end.

The X5 and X6 facelifts are reportedly programmed to enter production in April 2023, so look for an official (and possible double) debut at the beginning of next year.

