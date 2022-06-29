Alongside the upcoming BMW X5 LCI, its slightly sportier looking sibling, the BMW X6, will also be getting a facelift. Although, judging by some new spy photos, the X6 version will be a bit more subtle. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

In these new photos, you can see a red BMW X6 M doing some testing with camouflage on its front end. However, even through the camo you can see that the changes will be subtle. The X6 LCI will get new headlights, which are thinner and more like those seen the new 4 Series. They’re the same lights that the X5 LCI will get too. But the X6’s grilles will remain the same as they are now.

As per usual, the back end of the BMW X6 M LCI will barely be changed. The test mule in these photos is clearly an M car, due to its quad tailpipes and aerodynamic side mirrors. However, due to BMW’s recent decision to give M Performance cars the same design elements as genuine M Division products, it will be difficult to tell the difference between an M car and an M Performance car. Enthusiasts will be unhappy with that, as they’ll feel it further dilutes the M Division’s iconic design language.

When the BMW X6 M debuts, it will pack the brand’s all-new S68 engine, a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8. However, there’s no official power figure for the M version of the new engine. The S68 will also be used in all V8-powered BMWs, just with lower power figures. In the BMW X7 M60i, the new engine makes 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, which is the same as N63-powered M Performance cars. So it’s possible that future S68-powered M cars make similar power as current M cars.

No word on when the BMW X6 M LCI will officially debut. Although, you can best on waiting at least another year.

[Source: Car Scoops]