The first public showcase of the new BMW 7 Series and i7 sedans took place last weekend at the Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky. BMW of North America was the first luxury automotive partner of the Kentucky Derby, so they brought out a couple of 7 Series models to celebrate that. One of them was the BMW 760i painted in Frozen Deep Grey, while the other was an Oxide Grey BMW i7 electric sedan. The luxury sedans were showcased against a live flower wall with over 7,000 roses and lilies.

In this video review, we talk about the design of the car, theirs specs and of course, its technology inside the cabin. The 760i is currently BMW’s only V8-powered version of the 2023 7 Series. Sadly, we won’t be seeing it in Europe as the company has already ruled out this 544-horsepower spicy flavor. Those quad exhaust tips are exclusive to the 760i since the M760e has a slightly different look with separate finishers. Available exclusively with xDrive, the 760i uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. With an ample 750 Nm (551 lb-ft), it needs 4.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill.

The 2023 BMW i7 share the exterior design with the 760i while having a nearly identical cabin. Compared to the 760i we mentioned earlier, the electric saloon gets the now-traditional blue accents we associate with i-badged BMWs. The BMW i7 xDrive60 is powered by dual electric motors, made using no rare earth materials at all. Maximum power output is 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque, which gives it the same horsepower as the BMW 760i V8 model.

According to BMW, 0-60 mph happens in 4.5 seconds and the i7 has a top speed of 149 mph. Those two electric motors, which provide torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, get their energy from a 101.7 kWh (usable) battery pack, which is said to be capable of up to 300 miles of range. That range figure is a BMW-estimated figure, based on EPA testing procedures.

Let’s take a look at the video below to learn more about the cars: