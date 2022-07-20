BMW Poland celebrates this week the 50 Years of M with a trip to the Silesia Ring near Katowice. Along with a wide range of new and old M products, including the iconic 1M, the local BMW office also introduced to the public the BMW M3 Touring. Just like the model presented at the Festival of Speed, this M3 Touring comes painted in one of the best colors BMW offers today: Frozen Black. But if that’s not your cup of tea, thankfully, the M3 Touring is available in no fewer than 16 body colors: Alpine White, M Sao Paulo Yellow, Sapphire Black, Sky Scraper Gray, M Portimao Blue, M Toronto Red, M Isle of Men Green, M Brooklyn Grey, BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Aventurine Red, BMW Individual Frozen Brilliant White, BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue, BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey, BMW Individual Frozen Black and BMW Individual Frozen Orange.

Frozen Black

Regardless of the one you go for, the 2023 BMW M3 Touring comes as standard with a glossy black roof while the roof rails and rear diffuser have the same finish. It doesn’t get the carbon fiber roof of its sedan sibling, but it does have a bespoke 3D-printed roof spoiler. Black chrome is used for the quad 100-mm exhaust tips, although you can have them in the traditional shiny chrome as well.

iDrive 8 and Curved Display

The M3 Touring gets the iDrive 8 of the 2023 M3 Sedan and the 3 Series Facelift. It combines a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen housed within a single piece of curved glass as seen on other models, including the similarly sized i4.

The BMW M3 Touring is offered exclusively in the Competition guise, so only with an automatic transmission. It’s also an xDrive-only affair. The eight-speed M Steptronic sends 510 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque to both axles. BMW says the speedy wagon will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, thus making it only a tenth of a second slower than the M3 Sedan. From rest, it takes 12.9 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 km/h) en route to 155 mph (250 km/h). Opt for the M Driver’s Package and it will loosen up the electronic top speed limiter to 174 mph (250 km/h).

BMW says it will begin to take orders from September and commence series production in November. It estimates Germany and UK will represent the M3 Touring’s biggest markets. The performance wagon will also be sold in Switzerland, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan, among other markets. Sadly, the United States won’t be one of them.

[Photos: BMW Poland]