Y’all know me, I can’t resist a good E36 3 Series, especially if it’s a wagon. But what if it’s an E36 wagon and an ALPINA? Well, I faint. I actually found this video several hours ago and am just waking up now. In this new video from Doug DeMuro, we get to see an E36 ALPINA B3 Touring, one that just so happens to be for sale on Cars and Bids, and it’s absolutely delicious.

Under the hood, what started off as a normal BMW engine became something much more, after ALPINA bored it out from 3.0-liters to 3.2-liters, replaced the pistons, valves, crankshaft, and connecting rods, among other things. Once ALPINA was done fettling with it, the straight-six made 265 horsepower and 245 lb-ft of torque, which was more than the North American M3 at the time. This specific car uses a five-speed automatic transmission, which isn’t ideal but should suit the more touring nature of the B3 Touring style just fine.

Naturally, it wears a gorgeous shade of ALPINA blue, with gold livery, and the always beautiful ALPINA wheels. One great thing about ALPINA wheels from that era is that they feature hidden valve stems, which clean up the look of the wheel really well.

But what’s the ALPINA B3 Touring like to drive? Somewhat surprisingly, it’s really good. Not that an ALPINA being good is surprising but it’s an old car with an automatic transmission, which isn’t a great recipe for success today. However, the B3 Touring feels quick, it feels nimble, but it also feels planted, stable, and smooth. One interesting aspect of the B3 Touring is its “Switchtronic” transmission, a five-speed shiftable automatic with similar steering wheel shift buttons to what ALPINA uses today. Another interesting point to note is that Doug DeMuro claims the B3 Touring feels sportier and nimbler than his Audi RS2 Avant, which was the world’s other fast wagon at the time.

My love for both E36s and ALPINA make this video an incredibly watch but it should be great no matter who’s watching. So check it out.