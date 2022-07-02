BMW didn’t start selling 3 Series Tourings in America until the E46 generation, which means any E30 or E36 Touring enthusiast needs to import one from Europe, which can be quite the headache. So it’s best to wait for someone else to do it instead and then just buy it from them. And while I swore I’d never own another E36 (I don’t think my blood pressure can handle any more E36 coolant systems), this Techno Violet E36 320i Touring is tempting me to do something stupid.

Currently up for sale on Cars and Bids is a 1996 (the same year as mine!) BMW 320i Touring that’s been fully and legally imported to the U.S. and currently resides in Georgia. Now, I’m not the greatest judge of style or design (if you saw me in public, you’d understand), however the E36 3 Series Touring is just *chef’s kiss*. It looks better and better as the years go by and this one, wearing my favorite BMW color of all time—Techno Violet—looks outstanding. I also love the 17-inch Style 32 wheels, which look perfect on the E36. Inside, the black interior looks to be in great condition, which is surprising, as E36 interiors often feel as if they’re made of cardboard. But it wears its 88,000 miles well, with very few signs of wear and tear.

There are some minor modifications, as well. The seller notes lowering springs for its M Sport suspension but doesn’t clarify brand or height. It also has M Sport pedals and an aftermarket muffler, again to brand mentioned, but that’s about it. For the most part, it’s a stock BMW 320i Touring but that’s probably for the best, as most enthusiasts would prefer a blank canvas to start with.

The BMW 320i has a 2.0-liter inline-six, with 148 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque, so it’s a pretty slow little car. But with a five-speed manual, rear-wheel drive, low-grip tires, and a silky-smooth power delivery, it’s still good fun to drive. Combine that honest fun with a stunning paint color and wagon practicality and this E36 320i Touring could be an awesome daily driver. I just hope someone else buys it so I don’t have to.

[Source: Cars and Bids]