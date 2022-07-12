Fashion Grey is not a new color in the BMW portfolio. The unique shade of grey has been part of the BMW Individual Program for at least a decade and it has found a home on many M cars before. But for some reason, it works wonders with the bold and aggressive design of the BMW M3 G80 generation.

Porsche-Inspired Color

According to colors.rs, Fashion Grey is a vintage Porsche paint going all the way back to the 1950-53. Some BMW customers describe Fashion Grey as having a green hue in darker light conditions while looking very light under the sun. The exterior of this BMW M3 G80 exhibits a change in hue depending on which angle you are viewing it from. And you can easily see that in the photos below.

This particular BMW M3 comes from North Carolina at the local Hendrick BMW dealership. The Fashion Grey M3 also comes with the 50 Years of M anniversary retro badges, a unique offering from BMW M for 2022 models. Being a non-Competition model, this G80 M3 is as pure as it can get today, thanks to its six-speed manual transmission.

Carbon Fiber Parts in the Cabin

Inside, the BMW M3 comes with a series of carbon fiber M Performance Parts, visible on the steering wheel, center console and dashboard. It wouldn’t be a special build without the M Carbon Bucket Seats, wrapped in black leather. But of course, if none of these colors or trims are your cup of tea, the G80 and G82 models also feature an array of attractive matte Frozen colors, as well as plain metallic choices and some refined Merino leather picks.

BMW Individual Frozen Orange Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen White Metallic

In addition to the matte options, the new models are also available with:

BMW Individual Dravit Grey Metallic

BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue II Metallic

BMW Individual Oxide Grey II Metallic

In terms of cabin individualization, BMW Individual proposes the future owners of the G80 M3 or G82 M4 with a range of select Merino upholsteries as follows:

BMW Individual Merino Tartufo

BMW Individual Merino Ivory White

BMW Individual Merino Fiona Red/Black

BMW Individual Merino Fjord Blue/Black

Pricing and Power

The standard BMW M3 has a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six with 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels. The M3 Competition uses the same engine but makes 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque and gets an eight-speed automatic as its only option, as well as rear-wheel drive. Lastly, the Competition xDrive uses the same powertrain as the Competition but gets all-wheel drive.

In the U.S., the 2022 BMW M3 six-speed manual starts at $72,800 – a $2,700 increase compared to 2021 models.

[Photos by instagram.com/krispycaptures / Hendrick BMW