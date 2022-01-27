The 50 Year celebrations of the BMW M brand will soon kick off. The motorsport division has a series of events this year to properly celebrate its 50th birthday. One of them will take place at the upcoming Amelia Island, before moving to other venues around the world. BMW M GmbH will celebrate its 50th anniversary not only with new products, but also with a series of events. The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como in Northern Italy will host an anniversary performance in May 2022, followed by the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom and the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach, California. Some surprises are in store for the 24-hour Nurburgring race as well.

Also part of this exciting year, BMW will offer their M products with a jubilee logo. Customers who order a BMW M car or a BMW model with the M Sport package starting with March 2022 can have badges inspired by the original “BMW Motorsport” insignia placed on the vehicle’s front, rear, and wheel hubs.

According to BMW, that badge represents the sub-division’s passion for racing and the BMW M brand’s history as an alternative to the traditional BMW logo. From the end of January 2022, this one-of-a-kind offer for BMW M models will be available for order. That option is now starting to appear in the BMW online configurators at no cost to customers. The U.S. market will also offer the anniversary logo on customers’ cars and it’s likely to be a free option as well.

In addition to the emblems, in the anniversary year of 2022, 50 classic and historically significant BMW M paint finishes will be available for selected vehicles. Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, Imola Red, or Frozen Marina Bay Blue are style-defining colors that correspond to the many eras of BMW M’s 50-year history. “With the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ emblem, we would like to share our joy about the anniversary of BMW M GmbH with the fans of the brand,” says Franciscus van Meel, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M GmbH.

[Source: BimmerToday]