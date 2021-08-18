Back in April 2021, BMW of North America has quietly released a new update for their Individual program. In a bulletin sent out to dealers, BMW USA said at the time that the X3 and X4 SUVs will join the X5, X6 and X7 as part of the BMW Individual catalog. But with a caveat: While the X5, X6 and X7 come with a wide range of special colors, including frozen ones, the X3 and X4 are limited to just 8 paintworks. Furthermore, the BMW Individual interiors are not available at the Spartanburg plant.

The colors available for the X3 and X4 are the following:

Frozen Black Metallic

Frozen Marina Bay Blue

Grigio Teseto Pearl

Ruby Red II

Urban Green

Malachite Green

Nardo Grey

Froze Deep Grey Metallic

The pricing for the special colors available for the X3 and X4 is set at $4,500 retail. The X5 and X6 Individual colors are priced at $5,000 while the X7 comes with a $5,500 color option.

A while back BMW launched a special website aimed at providing a better clue regarding the huge amount of options available in the Individual range. You could go on it, choose your preferred car and then browse through a couple of paint choices to see how it would look like, before making a decision. That visualizer didn’t include all the colors available though and BMW decided to fix that by creating a new Individual Visualizer that now includes a myriad of choices.

This visualizer also includes a section for the interior where you can also choose a combination worthy of the car’s exterior. You’ll also get to see how the car looks like with a couple of M Performance Parts. From spoilers and splitters to wings and stripes, you can configure your car the way you want, depending on the choices available for each one. The visualizer includes the 3 Series range, 5 Series range as well as a few M models (M3, M4, M5 and M8 with their various body styles and/or competition versions).