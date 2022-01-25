Ironically, the car in most need of an LCI facelift is getting the one of the most minimal of LCI facelifts in recent history — the BMW 8 Series. For the most part, the 8 Series is a good car; handsome, comfortable, powerful, and luxurious GT car. It’s great at crossing continents in speed and comfort. However, it lacks a specialness, a reason for it to cost as much as it does. BMW could have added some specialness to the 8 Series model lineup with this new LCI facelift but instead, it’s rather minimal. Though, that’s probably for the best.

M Sport Package Now Standard

Unfortunately for BMW, the 8 Series has been a bit of a bust so far, selling in too few of numbers for the brand to justify spending big money on a facelift. So, instead, BMW simply added a touch here and there, some new colors, and some new options to keep it semi-fresh until its model cycle ends and the 8er officially dies off. All of the LCI changes are the same across the 8 Series board, as there aren’t any real differences between the 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, or Gran Coupe. Those changes are minimal as well, so don’t expect much.

For starters, all 8 Series LCI models get the M Sport package as-standard, which adds sportier M bumpers; both front and rear; as well as more aggressive front air intakes, and new side skirts, all of which are painted in body color. New 19″ M Light Alloy wheels are also fitted, as are M Sport brakes with blue calipers. Lastly, and most noticeably, is the new kidney grille insert design, which features wider slats, as well as BMW’s “Iconic Glow” grille illumination as-standard. One nice touch for all 8 Series models is the addition of the classic BMW Motorsport Roundel logo for the hood, trunk lid, and even wheel center caps.

If you spring for an M850i model, you also get aerodynamic M Division side mirrors, which are new for the 8 Series. The M850i also gets a subtle rear spoiler, 20″ lightweight alloy wheels, and a limited-slip rear differential as-standard.

Lots Of Paint Choices

Inside the car, there really aren’t any major changes. The steering wheel gets a new bottom spoke, which now has a hollow space in it, but that’s about it. No iDrive 8, no new digital driver’s display, no new shift lever. Just a hollow bottom steering wheel spoke. Though, extended leather is now standard on all 8 Series models, which is nice.

Thankfully, the 8er gets some snazzy new colors; Skyscraper Grey Metallic, San Remo Green Metallic, M Portimao Blue Metallic, and Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic.

The BMW 8 Series has been a good looking car since it debuted but its lack of sales means BMW isn’t going to continue to invest heavily into it, hence the ultra-minimal LCI facelift. This new facelift isn’t going to drastically improve sales but it will offer customers new options, colors, and extra standard kit, along with a slightly new grille.

BMW 8 Series Facelift – Family Photos

BMW 8 Series Coupe Facelift

BMW 8 Series Convertible Facelift

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Facelift