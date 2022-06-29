So far, BMW M is throwing itself one helluva 50th birthday. In just the first half of the year, it’s launched the BMW M4 CSL, the M3 Touring, it’s readying the new BMW M2, and—quite possibly the most interesting of all—the upcoming BMW 3.0 CSL. The latter of which will be a revival of the iconic name and will be a unique, extremely limited-run car based on the M4 CSL, so naturally fans are intrigued. There hasn’t been much shown of the 3.0 CSL so far, except for a brief teaser by BMW M CEO Frank van Meel, but some recent spy photos have surfaced on Instagram, showing the car in public.

In these new Instagram photos, you can clearly see the BMW 3.0 CSL, wearing its factory camouflage, which consists of dozens of photos of iconic BMWs, leaving a car park in Germany. BMW made a big deal about the 3.0 CSL having a coachbuilt body and it technically does but it’s very clearly based on an M4. Still, it’s a shame BMW will be limiting the 3.0 CSL to just 50 units because it looks really good. In fact, it looks so good, it’s maddening that the standard M4 looks the way it does, instead of like the 3.0 CSL.

Up front, its kidney grilles look plucked right from the 3.0 CSL Hommage concept, which is a very good thing. The Hommage concept was one of BMW’s prettiest in recent memory and it’s far better looking than the standard M4. Which is as frustrating as it is exciting. Out back, the new CSL will have quite the bodacious butt, with a slick looking rear wing and quad exhausts.

Interestingly, you can actually sneak a peak of the dashboard through the side window in one of these photos and you can see that it lacks the curved iDrive 8 screen. Which means BMW is keeping pre-LCI technology for the 3.0 CSL, likely due to its more driver-focused look. That’s a bit odd to me, only because I actually find the newer digital gauges to be more intuitive and easier to read. But I get that the techy looks of the newer system might not work with the sportier nature of the 3.0 CSL.

When it does debut, the BMW 3.0 CSL will boast a tuned version of the M4 CSL’s S58 engine, making around 600 horsepower. It will also only get a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. I’m personally hoping BMW improves the manual from the M3 and M4 because, to put it kindly, it isn’t any good. Also, the 3.0 CSL will cost around $750,000, so it better be 911 GT3-good to drive.