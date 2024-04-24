The MINI brand has expanded its lineup with the introduction of the MINI Aceman, unveiled today in Beijing. This new electric crossover, which shares its architecture with the Cooper electric, will initially be produced in China. Positioned between the Cooper and Countryman in size, the Aceman adopts a design similar to its siblings but with subtle differences.

Positioned Between The MINI Cooper Electric and Countryman

The Aceman is essentially a more practical, crossover version of the traditional hatchback. Measuring 4.07 meters (160.2 inches) in length, 1.75 meters (68.9 inches) in width, and 1.50 meters (59 inches) in height, it is notably larger than the electric hatchback. MINI indicates that the Aceman fills the gap between the Cooper and Countryman. The cargo space ranges from 200 to 800 liters (7 to 28.2 cubic feet) in the three-door model, and from 300 to 1,005 liters (10.6 to 35.4 cubic feet) in the crossover.

Stylistically, the Aceman introduces a sharper and arguably more aggressive take on MINI’s “Charismatic Simplicity” theme compared to the J01 Cooper electric or F66 Cooper ICE. It features a blunter face and shorter overhangs, giving it a distinctively MINI look. Of course, the new MINI headlights are present as well, including the clean and minimalistic grille.

The rear design is straightforward, highlighted by the positioning of the license plate below the hatch, similar to the Countryman. Unique lighting elements at the front and back include MINI’s signature lighting signatures, allowing for subtle customizations of the day-time running lights.

Digital And Minimalistic Interior

The interior design of the Aceman is largely inherited from the Cooper, featuring a central circular OLED screen measuring 9.4 inches, which operates on MINI’s version of the Operating System 9. The vehicle lacks a traditional digital instrument cluster but offers an optional head-up display. Updates include new door cards and seats based on the J01 model, with added heating and massaging features.

The Aceman forgoes real leather for upholstery, opting instead for a multi-colored knitted textile with red stitching, enhancing the cabin’s feel. The characteristic toggle bar below the screen has been redesigned to include five toggles for functions like the parking brake and volume control.

The MINI Aceman will be available in Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW trims, each offering unique design elements. Production is set to start this November. Unfortunately, the MINI Aceman won’t come to the United States, at least not initially. MINI plans to move some of its Aceman production to Oxford in 2026, so plans could change at that time.