Hot on the heels of yesterday’s world premiere in China, the 2025 BMW i4 M50 stars in its first promotional video. The best-selling product from the M division in the last two years has gone through a mild Life Cycle Impulse. Seen here is a more expensive version given the Individual matte paint. It’s called Frozen Pure Grey and has been combined with numerous glossy black accents.

If you’re wondering about the wheels, this i4 M50 sits on a 20-inch set (868 M style) with a two-tone finish and contrasting M Sport red brake calipers lurking from behind. The video is a good opportunity to see the laser taillights inherited from the M4 CSL. In addition, the sharper-looking matrix LED headlights come from the 2025 4 Series Coupe/Convertible we saw earlier this year.

With the mid-cycle update, BMW took the opportunity to tweak the grille a bit. The kidneys now have several horizontal slats in the upper section. As with the revised M440i, the grille surround is glossy black. In the front apron, the previously Cerium Grey surfaces are high-gloss black as well. The German luxury brand says it made these changes to the i4 M50 and M440i so that the M Performance models could look even more like actual M cars.

We can also check out the cabin where the only significant change is noticeable on the dashboard. Specifically, the central air vents have a new look and controls, while incorporating ambient lighting. BMW played it safe with the interior since this i4 M50 is predominantly black. However, depending on where you live, the M Performance EV will be offered in Tacora Red, Cognac, Oyster, Tartufo, Mokka, and Ivory White.

The i4 M50 will have its market launch in July along with the rest of the i4 versions. The 4 Series Gran Coupe with combustion engines will be available at the same time. The M440d is sticking around, and so is the rear-wheel-drive M440i.

Source: BMW M / YouTube