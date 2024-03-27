Leave it to BMW to make an otherwise dull color such as gray look exciting. As you might have guessed, this isn’t an ordinary hue since we’re dealing with an optional Individual paint with a matte finish. It’s called Frozen Pure Grey and is offered alongside Frozen Portimao Blue on the M2 G87. This right-hand-drive example was built for the UK market where the carbon fiber roof, tinted rear windows, and Shadowline trim are standard.

The 930 M wheels measure 19 inches at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear and are the only ones currently available on the UK-spec M2. BMW sells these alloys with a two-tone look and this all-black appearance, contrasted by the red brake calipers. Inside, we can see the gear lever for the eight-speed automatic transmission, which is standard in the UK where the company charges extra for the six-speed manual gearbox.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice this car has been configured with carbon bucket seats that hug you in place, making them more suitable for a fun day at the track. The seats come wrapped in full Merino black leather, but UK customers can stick to the regular comfort seats and go with the classier Cognac Vernasca leather.

This second-generation M2 is considerably larger than the F87 it replaced, and while it’s more practical and spacious, it’s also heavier. BMW might trim some of the fat off next year with the M2 CS but we’re not expecting a radical diet. The regular car is still offered with three pedals, which we won’t be able to say for the hotter derivative since it’ll be automatic-only.

Even before the CS arrives in 2025, there should be some updates to ease the wait. BMW has confirmed it’ll make some changes to the standard M2 later this year, presumably with new choices for colors and wheels. We’re hearing it might even give the S58 a few extra ponies by upgrading the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six from 453 hp to 473 hp.

Source: andrew.barker.bmw / Instagram