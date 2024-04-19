It’s safe to say this BMW i3 is in good company. It’s flanked by an M8 and a Sao Paulo Yellow M4 decked out with M Performance Parts, including the center exhaust tips. It’s not the quirky hatchback some people love to hate, but rather an electric version of the 3 Series. Not just any sedan, but the long-wheelbase model made and sold exclusively in China.

A new spy shot indicates BMW is preparing to give the model internally codenamed “G28” a nip and tuck. That makes sense since the standard-wheelbase 3 Series (“G20”) is about to receive some mild updates as well. Just yesterday, spies caught ALPINA testing a discreetly revised B3. Expect all these cars to come out before the end of the year with subtle changes.

BMW only sells the i3 with a rear-wheel-drive layout, be it the eDrive35L or the more potent eDrive40L. Although this spy shot was taken in Germany, don’t expect to see the zero-emission sedan in Europe. A new i3 is planned, but it’ll be a significantly different car. Coming 2026, the Neue Klasse-based i3 will be made in Munich on a dedicated electric car platform. This i3 for China shares its bones with the CLAR-based 3 Series.

It’s still puzzling as to why BMW didn’t bring the i3 sedan to Europe where the iX3 – which is also built only in China – is offered. It would’ve been a good way to lure in Tesla Model 3 buyers. The luxury brand has decided to wait until 2026 to have an electric sedan below the i5 and i7. The even smaller 2 Series Gran Coupe is not going the EV way. In fact, the next-gen model isn’t even going to be offered with a plug-in hybrid setup.

The CLAR-based 3 Series is reportedly getting slightly revised bumpers, new wheel designs, and the so-called Iconic Glow kidney grille. Inside, we’re hearing BMW intends to give its quintessential sedan fancy crystal controls, along with new materials and trims. The i3 is likely to receive similar updates to remain fresh in an increasingly competitive EV market in China.

[Photo: instagram.com/maxwellhardman]