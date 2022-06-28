The BMW X6 M is already an opulent vehicle from the get-go by trying to fuse a large SUV with the silhouette of a sleek coupe. Polish aftermarket specialist Carlex Design decided to go for an even more eccentric look by installing a comprehensive carbon fiber exterior package with striking orange accents for a contrasting effect.

This X6 M Competition gets a custom kidney grille made entirely out of carbon fiber to complement the air intake surrounds and prominent spoiler lip. At the back, a meaty diffuser sits between the dual exhaust tips on each side of the more muscular bumper. Even the vertical reflectors have received the carbon fiber treatment, much like the roof spoiler and the tailgate section between the taillights. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the tuner’s own gargantuan black wheels measuring 24 inches on all four corners.

The vibrant theme continues inside where Carlex Design decided to apply what it refers to as Lamborghini Orange for the leather and Alcantara upholstery. It’s combined with black surfaces and a dash of carbon fiber here and there. Eagle-eyed readers will also notice the company’s logo embroidered onto the gear lever, while orange piping on the floor mats completes the extravagant makeover.

With Carlex Design focusing solely on visual mods, the BMW X6 M retains its twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine. The V8 pushes out 617 horsepower with the optional Competition Package to enable a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). It’s the range-topping SUV from the M division, but that will change in the coming months when the 2023 XM is going to be revealed in production guise.

Come 2023, the X6 M will go through a mid-cycle facelift when it’ll receive the new S68 mild-hybrid engine. It is believed the base version is going to be discontinued as BMW plans to sell the coupe-SUV strictly in the Competition flavor. Production is rumored to start in April 2023 and last until March 2027.

Source: Carlex Design