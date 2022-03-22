September 2019 – that is when the first rumor emerged about BMW working on a new engine. Widely regarded as the final V8 from Bavaria, S68 is said to continue the twin-turbo, “hot V” layout. It’ll likely make its debut in the production version of the XM, but other M models are getting it. According to a reliable source from the BimmerPost forums, the X5 M and X6 M are on the list.

Indeed, the LCI for the high-performance SUVs is said to switch from the existing S63 unit to the new S68. The mid-cycle update will reportedly spell the end of the base variant as BMW plans to sell the two strictly as Competition models. However, that doesn’t mean the X5 M and X6 M with the facelift will match the 617 horsepower of today’s SUVs. Instead, they’ll stick with the 600-hp output currently available in the non-Competition trim.

The silver lining is the S68 will adopt mild-hybrid tech. Not only will that slightly cut fuel consumption but will bring a brief instant electric boost. Based on the same report, the X5 M will enter production in April 2023 and exist the assembly line in July 2026. As for the X6 M, it has an identical SOP date but will continue to be made until March 2027.

S68 Will Electrify The Twin-Turbo V8 To Meet Stricter Emissions Regulations

It’s worth mentioning cars with 48V tech are typically slightly heavier than the ones without a mild-hybrid setup. In some cases, cargo capacity is marginally impacted due to the extra hardware. Considering the S68 will effectively replace the S63, the next-generation M5 will get it as well. However, in the super sedan, it’ll be part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain shared with the XM. It is believed the next-generation 7 Series will get the new V8 engine. In addition, we’ve heard through the grapevine the X7 LCI will have it, too.

Meanwhile, the 2023 XM could be the first BMW to get the S68. It will go into production towards the end of 2022 at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. The PHEV V8 is going to be good for around 750 horsepower.

Source: BimmerPost