Between a 710-horsepower 8 Series Convertible and a 450-hp M240i Coupe, it’s safe to say Manhart has been keeping itself rather busy lately working on several BMW projects. In recent months, the German aftermarket specialist has also tuned the X3 M to 635 hp and an M5 to a whopping 788 hp. Now, it’s the X6 M Competition’s turn to get the special treatment with plenty of mods inside and out.

The Wuppertal-based company tweaked the performance SUV’s stance by bringing the vehicle closer to the road by 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) courtesy of a custom set of lowering springs. It also swapped out the OEM wheels to make room for its own 22-inch alloy set wrapped around in 295/30 R22 tires.

The predominantly black body wears contrasting gold accents also noticeable on the brake calipers and the Y-shaped spokes of the wheels. A gold strip has been applied onto the side mirror caps, now finished in forged carbon to match the custom front spoiler lip and the rear diffuser. The subtle tailgate spoiler has a similar look, as do the concave rear bumper trims and the outline of the kidney grille.

Manhart’s specialty is to upgrade engines, a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 in this case. It has been massaged to deliver 730 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a software tune. The additional oomph can be extracted either via an ECU remap or the in-house MHtronik auxiliary control unit. In both instances, the amped-up engine breathes through a custom quad-pipe exhaust system with 100-mm tips available with ceramic or carbon coating.

The soundtrack delivered by the engine should be significantly more aggressive as the tuner’s stainless-steel exhaust lacks the gasoline particulate filter of the standard X6 M Competition sold in Europe. An upgraded braking system is also available at an additional cost, along with a comprehensive forged carbon interior package with no fewer than eight pieces.

