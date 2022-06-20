The most important BMW launch in 2023 is the eighth generation 5 Series. The business sedan is due for a refresh, not only visually, but also technologically. For the first time ever, the business sedan will come with a fully electric drivetrain, adding another stone to the electrification road in Munich. The G60 BMW 5 Series was just spotted at the Nurburgring during the usual testing cycles. The internal combustion 5 Series was joined by the BMW i5 taking on the most challenging track in the world.

First Ever 5 Series Electric

Like the BMW i4, the BMW i5 will be an electrified version of a standard car, the 5 Series, which is why it looks relatively conventional. For the most part, it looks like a normal 5 Series, which is a good thing. The G60 BMW 5 Series is going to be an understated, handsome car with a classic BMW design, which means the BMW i5 will be no different. Tech-wise, BMW will use the same formula applied to the 3 Series / i3 and 7 Series / i7 by using the CLAR platform as the base for the electrified platform in the i5.

The i5 is still in the early testing phase considering it lacks the final headlights and taillights. Those old-fashioned bulbs for the turn signals are certainly a provisional setup we won’t see on the final production vehicle. The disguise can’t hide what appears to be a sharper exterior design and a (thankfully) regular kidney grille size. More interesting, though, is its cabin. The G60 5 Series comes with a new steering wheel, center console, and digital gauge screen. The latter two are the same you’ll find in any brand-new BMW; the X7 LCI, 7 Series, i7, iX, and i4. Interestingly, BMW is keeping the flat-bottom design, something it only recently adopted.

The 2023 BMW 5 Series G60/G61 generation will enter production in July 2023. The sedan will be the first to arrive, followed a year later by the touring models. As expected, the new 5 Series will rely heavily on electrified models. BMW will introduce a series of BEV fully electric variants, coupled with the widest range of plug-in hybrids.

An i5 Touring is likely to arrive

According to sources, BMW will initially launch the following 5 Series BEV models: BMW i5 eDrive40, BMW i5 xDrive40 and BMW i5 M50. As you’ve noticed, BMW retains the naming convention from the i4 and will feature the same drivetrain and battery packs. The BMW i5 uses the BMW’s 5th Generation eDrive. In the case of the i4 eDrive40, it’s a 250 kW electric synchronous motor, so we expect a similar power output in the i5 eDrive40.

There is no xDrive in the entry-level 4 Series Gran Coupe electric, but sources say that the BMW i5 will be indeed offered as an i5 xDrive40 with two motors split across both axles. Therefore, the BMW i5 xDrive40 could have a higher power output than the base model. The BMW i5 M50 will almost certainly have two electric motors with a total system output of over 400 kW. However, aside from its electric powertrain, the BMW i5 is likely going to be 5 Series business as usual.

According to sources, the Bavarians are genuinely interested in bringing to market a BMW i5 Touring. Of course, the all-electric i5 Touring would mimic the drivetrain choices of the electric sedan. We don’t have any specific model names or specs, but we would bet on at least one all-wheel drive i5 Touring.

[Top Image provided by instagram.com/wilcoblok]