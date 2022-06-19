Every single official photo you’ve seen of the BMW M4 CSL depicts the hardcore coupe in the Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic paint. The same holds true for images of the real car that attended 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este last month. However, some will be surprised to hear the track-focused machine can also be ordered in Sapphire Black metallic as a no-cost option. Alternatively, buyers can also opt for Alpine White as a “free” paint.

If you’ve been wondering how the M4 CSL looks in all of its Sapphire Black metal, your search is over. Retaining the striking red accents inside and out, the sinister coupe with its exposed carbon fiber surfaces and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires made an appearance at a recent gathering held by BMW Club Munich. Since the event took place in Germany, it’s worth mentioning only 150 cars are intended for the domestic market and all of them have already been spoken for despite the eye-watering starting price of €165,200. It’s still a bargain when you compare it to the asking price in The Netherlands where the M4 CSL costs no less than €215,243.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and therefore it wouldn’t be right to say the car looks better in black (or white) than in this exclusive gray paint BMW has been promoting. That said, if we were to order an M4 CSL today, it would definitely have this dark appearance blending quite nicely with the carbon fiber upgrades.

With only 1,000 cars to be made for the whole world, it’ll be interesting to see how many people will go for black or white over Frozen Brooklyn Grey. Who knows, maybe 20 years from now, the Sapphire Black and Alpine White could prove to be more valuable since we would wager these will be rarer.

Speaking of the black look, it would appear the M3 Touring debuting next week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be showcased with an Individual Frozen Black metallic finish. [Photos: instagram.com/phils.cars and instagram.com/mucf21]