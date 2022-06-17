At the moment, the BMW M4 CSL is the darling of the M Division’s lineup (until the M3 Touring comes out). It’s the most extreme, track-ready car in BMW’s history and it’s also the fastest BMW ever around the Nürburgring. Naturally, BMW is going to make a big deal out of it and showing it off at the gorgeous Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Lake Como, Italy is a good place to start. While in attendance, Horatiu was able to talk to BMW M CEO Frank van Meel about the M4 CSL and even about his favorite color choice.

The BMW M4 CSL is obviously based on the standard M4 except it’s been lightened, sharpened, and been given a does of steroids. Now, instead of 503 horsepower, the M4 CSL makes 543 horsepower. That added power, plus its reduction in weight–from a carbon hood, carbon bits inside, removing the rear seats, and reducing sound insulation–makes the M4 CSL far quicker than the standard car, especially on track.

However, as with all expensive cars, looks are just as important as the drive and the M4 CSL certainly has interesting looks. Its massive grille gets a new insert, replacing the standard M4’s horizontal bars, which is more aggressive and features more negative space. It also gets two bonnet stripes of exposed carbon fiber, both of which are trimmed in red, regardless of exterior color.

Speaking of exterior color, Horatiu asked van Meel which color he’d choose if he bought one. There are three to choose from: Frozen Brooklyn Grey, Alpina White, and Black Sapphire Metallic. While fence-sitting a little bit, van Meel said he’d choose either Frozen Brooklyn Grey or Black Sapphire Metallic, the latter of which he seemed especially keen on, due to the contrasting red accents and the stunning rear OLED lights.

The M4 CSL isn’t visually everyone’s cup of tea but it should be an excellent driver’s car. We can’t wait to get our paws on one.