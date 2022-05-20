At $139,900 (plus $995 destination), the BMW M4 CSL is not exactly cheap. However, it suddenly becomes somewhat of a bargain if you research the asking price in many European countries. Take for example Germany where you must pay €165,200 or the equivalent of approximately $174,000 at current exchange rates.

Cars with high emissions are notoriously expensive in The Netherlands where taxes are extremely high. Add into the mix a value added tax of 21% compared to 19% in Germany, and the result is an exorbitant asking price for the M4 CSL. You’d better sit down for this one because the car retails for an eye-watering €215,243. That works out to around $227,300.

It’s not like the base M4 is a steal either since even the stick-shift coupe will set you back €127,297. Doing the math, the difference in pricing between the entry-level model and the top-dog CSL is a whopping €88,000. It is by far the most expensive BMW money can buy in The Netherlands where heavy taxation due to the private vehicle and motorcycle tax (belasting op personenauto’s en motorrijwielen, bpm) makes an M8 Competition Convertible cost €183,200.

The new legislation that came into effect at the beginning of the year increased the bpm and will continue to do so every year until the middle of the decade. Meanwhile, the local authorities plan to lower the maximum CO2 emissions limit per category, which will consequently make high-polluting cars even more expensive. In an odd way, the M4 CSL is the cheapest Dutch people will ever buy it. That said, the Coupe Sport Lightweight won’t be around for a long time since global production is capped at just 1,000 units.

Getting back to the M4 CSL at hand, it’s surprisingly not available in the Dutch configurator with the Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic paint we saw in all official images. Instead, it’s only offered in Alpine White uni and Sapphire Black metallic. Tick every box on the list of optional goodies and you end up with a staggering price tag of over €221,500. Yikes.

Source: BMW.nl