Until the M2 G87 comes out, most of the attention the 2 Series Coupe is getting is centered around the M240i. Although this M Performance version finished in Thundernight Metallic has German plates, it’s actually a US-spec car. That’s important to mention because vehicles built for Europe have the gasoline particulate filter (OPF) and therefore have a significantly muted engine soundtrack.

In case you haven’t noticed by now, the car’s owner opted for a rear seat delete to shave off some weight. BMW will sell you a lighter M240i straight from the factory if you don’t need xDrive as the newly announced rear-wheel-drive configuration removes 55 kilograms (121 pounds) while being $2,000 cheaper than its AWD sibling.

YouTuber Misha Charoudin who knows his way around the Nürburgring took the two-seat M240i on a full lap of the Nordschleife. As you can observe from the onboard footage, he pushed the sports coupe quite hard around the challenging race track. So much so that he triggered the top speed limiter, which kicks in at 155 mph (250 km/h). The active shutters in the front grille opened to cool down the engine, representing another sign the inline-six had a good workout at the ‘Ring gym.

Save for the elimination of the rear bench, the M240i xDrive was completely stock. Misha Charoudin believes the B58 has plenty of punch both in terms of horsepower and torque but argues the car tends to understeer. In fact, he found the sports coupe “quite challenging” to control and that the extra weight over the predecessor is a concern.

The softer suspension makes it more along the lines of a grand tourer rather than a fully fledged sports car, prompting Misha to say the old M240i was a better track toy. In stock form, the new model prioritizes comfort over sportiness and is in need of upgraded brakes for those who plan to take it to a circuit.

The hotly anticipated M2 G87 will address all of these issues, and add a six-speed manual gearbox into the mix for those who want to row their own gears in what will be the last pure ICE M car.

Source: Misha Charoudin / YouTube