BMW’s recent design choices have been a hit and miss, but the 5 Series G30 is widely regarded as one of the company’s best-looking models. This M5 LCI certainly looks classy, and traditionalists should find it a delight since there are no split headlights and/or a gigantic kidney grille. Spy shots have revealed work on the eighth-generation sedan is well underway, and in the meantime, the Bavarians are showing off what you can buy today.

Joining the Isle Of Men Green M8 Gran Coupe LCI at the BMW M Media Test drive event held during the 24-hour race weekend at the Nürburgring was this lovely M5. Not just any version of the super sedan, but the hotter Competition version decked out with a series of M Performance bits. Finished in what seems to be Alvite Grey metallic, the AMG E63 competitor has several carbon fiber upgrades, chief of which is the trunk lid spoiler.

A closer look at the athletic saloon reveals a prominent splitter at the front, side mirror caps, and a more aggressive diffuser for the rear – all of which are made from carbon fiber. The M Performance Parts catalog has a lot more goodies tailored to the M5 than the ones being shown here, including carbon or chrome quad exhaust tips, a carbon fuel filler cap, and motorsport-inspired racing stripes.

With the M5 CS now retired since it was conceived as a one-year-only model, the M5 Competition returns as the range-topping model in the 5 Series family. BMW has already confirmed the next-generation 5er G60 will arrive in 2023, complete with a fully electric i5. As for the M5 G90, it will have a plug-in hybrid setup once it’ll go on sale probably in 2024.

Meanwhile, the current M5 still uses the old iDrive 7, which some would argue is not necessarily a bad thing since not all people like the side-by-side screen configuration sticking out from the dashboard. Recent spy shots of the next 5 Series have revealed it will transition to iDrive 8 to echo the new 7 Series and 3 Series LCI.

Source: BMW