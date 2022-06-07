While we’re patiently waiting for BMW to unveil the M3 Touring later this month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, here’s an unexpected treat. The M2 in production guise has been caught off guard as someone manage to take a photo of the coupe’s rear end devoid of any camouflage. Right off the bat, you’ll notice the bulging fenders denoting the car is a step up from the M240i. The quad exhaust system is another telltale sign we’re dealing with the cream of the crop in the 2 Series Coupe lineup.

Shared on Instagram, the image was taken somewhere indoors where the car was likely starring in a photo shoot. Security must’ve been on a break since logic tells us BMW didn’t allow anyone to take shots of the hotly anticipated car and post them on social media way before the official reveal. Regardless of who is at fault here, the M2 has a wider diffuser and enlarged vertical reflectors than the M Performance model.

As far as the color is concerned, it appears to be new since it doesn’t look like Miami Blue. Reports claim the M2 G87 will come with a new shade called Zandvoort Blue (C6E) as a non-metallic pale blue solid similar to some extent to the body paint used for the 2002 Hommage concept from 2016. The car has black wheels and a trunk lid spoiler that doesn’t necessarily look bigger than what you get on the M240i.

Spy shots and teaser images of fully camouflaged cars have revealed BMW will sell the new M2 with at least two major M Performance parts. We’re talking about a much bigger rear wing and the centrally mounted exhaust tips borrowed from big-brother M3.

The M2 will arrive after the M3 Touring, so look for the world premiere to take place after June. Also coming this year will be the production-ready XM and a modern-day 3.0 CSL coachbuilt car with roughly 600 horsepower, rear-wheel drive, and a manual gearbox.

Source: wilcoblok / Instagram