To be absorbed into the BMW Group by the middle of the decade, ALPINA is giving the D3 S a nip and tuck for the 2023 model year now that the 3 Series has gone through a facelift. Naturally, it gets the same redesigned headlights and modified bumpers to mirror its 3er sibling, but with a bit sportier design. The front spoiler lip, quad exhaust, and trunk lid spoiler reveal it’s a step up from the M340d.

With BMW switching to the iDrive 8 for the 3 Series LCI, ALPINA is following suit with the D3 S by pairing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Both displays are housed within a single piece of curved glass, while the center console has been simplified by deleting the physical buttons for the climate settings.

While the 2023 B3 has gained substantially more power to match the newly released B4 Gran Coupe, the D3 S soldiers on with 355 hp and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque. Although the 3.0-liter inline-six diesel has remained unchanged, the updated diesel sedan and wagon duo gets a mild-hybrid setup with a 48-volt starter generator. Both BMW and ALPINA claim the new hardware improves not only efficiency but also response.

The twin-turbo engine helps the sedan reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 4.6 seconds and the Touring in 4.8 seconds. The former will max out at 170 mph (273 km/h) while the latter will do 168 mph (270 km/h) since it carries a bit more bulk than the saloon. With the full torque kicking in from just 1,750 rpm, the ALPINA D3 S is an effortless AWD cruiser, ready to devour Autobahn at high speeds while remaining impressively efficient.

Already available to order, the revised diesel-fueled sedan costs from €77,050 in Germany where the wagon kicks off at €78,450. ALPINA will start deliveries from October. The two are considerably more affordable than the B3, which retails for €88,600 and €89,900, respectively.

Source: ALPINA