It was only a few days ago when BMW unveiled the mid-cycle facelift for the 3 Series and you can already configure the car in Germany. Aside from the iDrive 8 and updated headlights, one of the most important novelties is the M Sport Package Pro. As its name implies, it represents an extension of the regular M Sport Package and can be had for the regular versions as well as the hotter M340i in both sedan and wagon flavors.

Shown here on the 330i LCI, the M Sport Package Pro bundles the extended M High-gloss Shadowline trim with an M Sport braking system with red calipers and the M lights Shadowline. These goodies cost €1,750 for the lesser 3 Series versions and €1,150 if you step up to the M340i or M340d. To spruce up the interior, the newly added package comes with M seatbelts featuring the famous three colors.

For the 330i we configured, adding the M Sport Package Pro forces you to get these 18-inch M wheels with a two-tone finish. Alternatively, you can order the car with different alloys of the same size or upgrade to a 19-inch set. The most obvious changes compared to a regular 3 Series are represented by the black look of the kidneys, adaptive LED headlights, and trunk lid spoiler.

Opting for this package comes along with the Steptronic Sport transmission. As far as the color is concerned, the M Sport Package Pro can be combined with several uni and metallic shades, including this optional €1,450 BMW Individual Dravit Grey, or pay an extra €500 for Tanzanite Blue. Naturally, you get all the goodies that come with the regular M Sport Package as the Pro is essentially an upgrade over the standard pack.

The 3 Series LCI is not the first BMW to get the M Sport Package Pro and it likely won’t be the last as the company keeps finding new ways to add even more depth to customizing new cars.

Source: BMW