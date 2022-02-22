Who says you can’t have efficiency, practicality, luxury, and performance all wrapped up in the same car? BMW argues you can have your cake and eat it too with one of its lesser-known M Performance products. We’re talking about the M340d, sold in both sedan and wagon body styles but only in select markets. The diesel engine might have fallen out of favor in Europe, but the Bavarians are sticking by their B57 engine.

Shared with the Alpina D3 S, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter diesel has slightly less muscle in the M340d. However, you still get 335 hp and an ample 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque from just 1,750 rpm. The mild-hybrid engine has now been put to work on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn by YouTuber AutoTopNL.

Although the all-rounder is not as fast as full-fat M cars with their inline-sixes and V8s, it’s no slouch either. Yes, the oil-burner begins to lose its breath at higher speeds, but it pulls like a train until then. It’s not like you’ll be needing to go way over 124 mph (200 km/h) all the time since the Autobahn is really the only place where you can do it without breaking the law.

With enough empty road ahead, the driver can trigger the electronic top speed limiter at 155 mph (250 km/h). Being heavier than the sedan, the M340d Touring needs 4.8 seconds (+0.2s) to hit 62 mph (100 km/h). Nevertheless, anything under five seconds is a real feat from a wagon, especially one running on “Devil’s fuel.”

Despite reports alleging BMW will pull the plug on the M340d with the upcoming facelift, the LCI will continue to combine M Performance with diesel power. The rumor had stated the mid-cycle update for the 3 Series would drop the M340i as well due to stricter emissions regulations in Europe, but both will thankfully soldier on.

The updated 3er will break cover in the following months and will come along with an electric i3 long-wheelbase sedan for China.

[Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube]