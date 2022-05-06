An ALPINA B5 smashing the 200-mph barrier on the Autobahn is a video worth watching on its own, but there’s a bit more to it than that. AutoTopNL took the facelifted Touring on an unrestricted section of the glorious German highway where his top speed run could’ve ended horribly. While the high-performance wagon was traveling at speed of over 100 mph, a red Opel cut him off.

We could give the Astra G convertible driver the benefit of the doubt and say he initially didn’t see the B5 Touring coming fast in the second lane. However, he then deliberately jumped in front of the wagon, thus forcing the ALPINA driver to break even harder. Adding insult to injury, the man behind the wheel of the Opel apparently had a reason to be upset, deciding to flip the YouTuber the proverbial bird.

The ALPINA B5 Touring LCI Driver Behaved Like A True Gentleman

The video goes to show you can still drive safely at high speeds in certain conditions as long as you pay attention to the road. We have nothing but praise words for the man driving the B5 Touring as he kept his calm at all times, even after being insulted despite doing nothing wrong. There has been a lot of debate in Germany about whether there should be implemented speed limits across the entire Autobahn. For the time being, the unrestricted portions are safe.

As for the car, the ALPINA B5 Touring is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best all-rounders out there. Luxury, style performance, practicality, comfort – it has them all. With BMW refraining from bringing back the M5 Touring, it’s also an excellent substitute and a solid alternative to the less dynamic M SUVs.

Thankfully, BMW M is launching a new wagon after 12 years since the E61 M5 Touring was discontinued. We’re talking about the first-ever M3 Touring, which we believe will debut next month.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube