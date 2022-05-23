For the past few years, BMW has had immense presence at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, quite possibly the most prestigious car show of them all. Every year, BMW showcases its latest, most exciting new models, along with timeless classics, on the gorgeous shores of Italy’s Lake Como and this year was no different. One car stole BMW’s show, though–the 1979 BMW M1 Procar, which was driven by Italian racing driver Clay Regazzoni.

The M1 wasn’t the only jaw-dropping BMW in attendance, though. There was the breathtakingly beautiful BMW 3.0 CSL, which never fails to turn heads, now matter where it goes. A hyper-cool BMW 700 RS was also in attendance and it looks like the most fun little car in the world. Of course, the BMW 507 also made an appearance, looking as classically beautiful as always.

BMW also brought some of its newer stuff, such as the new M4 CSL. As cool as the M4 CSL is, I’d walk right past it to get a glimpse of the classics. Not only are they better looking, they’re just more interesting. Few brands have a backlog of great cars like BMW and the cars on display at Villa d’Este we just delightful.

Some other gorgeous cars from other brands were there too, obviously. Cars such as the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, Porsche 959, Maserati MC12, Lamborghini Countach, and the all-new, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Bolide. It was the Concorso d-freaking-Eleganza, for cryin’ out loud, of course there were sensational cars on display. However, one of the biggest showstoppers was still that BMW M1.

The brilliance of the M1’s design is put into even sharper focus when you see it at an event such as Villa d’Este. Among some of the most beautiful new cars in the world, cars with seven and even eight-figure price tags, the BMW M1 still stands out as a proper beauty. It’s a car that begs to be driven, even when it’s standing still. Even looking at it in photos, I just wanna get in and drive along that stunning Italian coastline. Now, if anyone has a spare million bucks they’d like to give me, I’ll be on my way it Italy.