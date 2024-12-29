Back in early 2008, BMW had an idea to celebrate one of its most iconic cars: the M1. This supercar from the late 1970s was and still is BMW’s only supercar ever made, with an exciting racing history behind it as well. On the 30th anniversary of its debut, Chris Bangle, former BMW’s Head of Design, and the team at BMW Classic wanted to create a car that honored the M1’s legacy for the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Six designers were invited to pitch ideas for what would become the BMW M1 Hommage. Even Joji Nagashima, famous for designing the Z3, E39 5 Series and E90 3 Series, joined the effort. Alongside him were rising stars like Christopher Weil (former head of BMW Exterior Design) and Anders Warming (past and current boss of several brands at BMW). Today, Weil and Warming lead BMW’s concept and advanced design teams. But in the end, it was Benoit Jacob’s design that stood out. Jacob, who would later lead the design of the futuristic i3 and i8, created a car that was both a tribute to the original M1 and a vision of what a modern BMW supercar could look like.

A Tight Deadline

Some of you might recall from our previous stories how the design process works: there are several rounds of sketches being submitted, and in the end, one prevails. The process usually takes years, but in this case, time was of the essence. Jacbob won the contest in February, a month after the brief was handed out. Once the design was chosen, the real challenge began. The team had just four months to turn the M1 Hommage into a real car for its debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the prestigious car show on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. The pressure was enormous, with a team of 25 people working around the clock to make it happen. The schedule was so tight that some of BMW’s board members didn’t even see the car until hours before it was unveiled.

But they pulled it off. When the M1 Hommage was revealed, it was stunning. Its Liquid Orange paint, a nod to the M1’s iconic color and the Porsche Ruby Red and DayGlo Orange of the Turbo Concept, looked vibrant against the blue waves. The car blended classic M1 design cues, like the slatted rear window and slim and futuristic headlights, with modern features. Built on the axles of the E63 6 Series, the M1 Hommage looked so complete that many thought it was ready for production.

The Best Part? A V10 Engine Under The Hood

Here comes the best part: BMW planned to equip the M1 Hommage with the S85 V10 engine, the same 5.0-liter powerhouse from the E60 M5. This would have made it a true performance monster and a worthy successor to the original M1, and without a doubt, a highly sought-after car. But despite its near-production readiness, the M1 Hommage faced once again a major roadblock: timing. In 2008, the automotive world was shifting toward smaller, more efficient engines. Big, gas-guzzling supercars were falling out of favor, especially in Germany, where there was growing political pressure against them, according to Steve Saxty, the author of the BMW Behind The Scenes books.

In the end, BMW decided not to produce the M1 Hommage. Instead, they turned their focus toward a new kind of sports car: the BMW i8. The i8 carried some of the Hommage’s futuristic design elements but featured a plug-in hybrid system with a three-cylinder engine. While innovative, the i8 didn’t have the raw, emotional appeal of a V10-powered supercar.

The Legacy of the M1 Hommage

Even though it never went into production, the M1 Hommage left its mark. Its Liquid Orange paint inspired the creation of Valencia Orange, which appeared on the 1 Series M Coupe. Its design influenced other BMW models, including the i8. In the end, the M1 Hommage remains one of BMW’s most fascinating “what ifs.”