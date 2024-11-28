Following a teaser earlier this week, American footwear and clothing designer Ronnie Fieg is previewing his very own M1. As previously hinted, this isn’t an ordinary example of BMW’s sole supercar. The mid-engined machine is painted in Techno Violet, a color that wasn’t available until the early 1990s when the M3 E36 was launched. But the last E26 was assembled in 1981, so how is this possible?

There’s a simple explanation you’ve probably figured out by now. This M1 penned by Italdesign’s Giorgetto Giugiaro and owned by the Kith founder has been resprayed. Details are scarce for now, but judging by the other special cars sitting pretty in his garage, the two-seater coupe was pampered by BMW Classic. As some of you will remember, Fieg also has an M3 E30 in Cinnabar Red and a 1602 in Vitality Green.

Those two cars were fully restored, so there’s a good chance this M1 has been meticulously revived by BMW. It’s one of 453 examples ever made, but even more exclusive since only 399 were road-going vehicles. The other 54 were race cars. From what we can tell, it retains the original look, but with a large KITH logo next to the left roundel at the rear.

As with the M3 E30 Cinnabar Red and 1602 Vitality Green, you won’t be able to buy this M1. However, BMW and Kith are likely collaborating on another special edition. You’ll remember the M4 Competition x Kith Limited Edition and the i4 M50 by Kith. This M1 will be complemented by a limited-run car. Logic tells us it’ll be a full-fat M model other than the M4.

While this M1 is finished in Techno Violet, the initial announcement also mentioned a Frozen version. Yes, the iconic Techno Violet will probably get the Individual treatment. We should point out this color has never been offered with a matte finish. However, there’s a good chance we’ll see a Frozen Techno Violet soon.

Source: ronniefieg / Instagram