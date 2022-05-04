BMW has reconfirmed its presence at the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este where it will host two public debuts. The M4 CSL will be at Lake Como where it’s going to be presented alongside the i7 xDrive60. In addition, Rolls-Royce will showcase the latest Boat Tail while BMW Motorrad has prepared an anniversary edition of the M 1000 RR.

Modern cars are going to represent a small portion of the exhibit as BMW Group Classic will bring some of its greatest hits. With the M division celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, expect to see quite a few performance cars at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. From historic M race cars to a variety of road-going M models, there will be a lot to see from May 20 to 22.

Interestingly, this year’s edition will also be the venue for “stunning historic eye-catchers from the BMW 7 Series.” However, the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will also focus on other brands as Ferrari will celebrate its 75th anniversary. In addition, a section of the event will be dedicated to Mercedes and its supercharged models (Kompressor).

This year, there will be no fewer than about 50 classic cars spanning almost a century of automotive history, divided into seven classes:

Class A – The golden age of elegance: the art deco era of motor car design

Class B – Kompressor! The supercharged Mercedes-Benz

Class C – Celebrating 150 seasons at Villa d’Este: how grand entrances were once made

Class D – The Cavallino at 75: eight decades of Ferrari represented in eight icons

Class E – Born for the racetrack: “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday”

Class F – 50 years of mean machinery: BMW M cars and their ancestors

Class G – Breaking the speed barrier: pioneers that pursued the magic 300 km/h (186 mph)

For 2022, BMW Group Classic’s focus will be “on the pinnacle of luxury, elegance and sportiness.”

Needless to say, we’re primarily interested in seeing the M4 CSL. Teased earlier today, the new Coupe Sport Lightweight will be an automatic- and RWD-only M4 with around 550 horsepower. It’s said to lose over 220 pounds (100 kilograms) compared to the Competition model and might have only two seats. Reports state production will be capped at around 1,000 units.

Source: BMW