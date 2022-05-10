You quickly realize cars have gotten so big when this camouflaged prototype represents BMW’s smallest crossover. The third-generation X1 spent some quality time in Arjeplog, northern Sweden on snowy roads at the Group’s winter testing center near the Arctic Circle. The 30-photo gallery shared by the German luxury brand is eye-catching thanks to the wonderful scenery and we also get to see the not-so-compact-anymore SAV going sideways.

Twinned with the 2023 MINI Countryman, the zero-emissions X1 has entered the final phase of the development process. BMW mentions it tested the iX1’s all-wheel-drive technology, from which we can deduce the prototype had one motor at the front and another at the rear. We can’t say the same thing about the iX3 since the larger electric crossover comes exclusively in RWD guise.

Another piece of information confirmed by BMW concerns the estimated range based on the iX1’s current development stage. The electric crossover is projected to cover anywhere between 257 to 272 miles (414 to 438 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. As expected, the model will be using the Group’s fifth-generation eDrive tech, with the sixth iteration to arrive in 2025 for the Neue Klasse models. Chances are lesser versions of the iX1 will make do with a single motor to lower the asking price.

BMW will launch the X1 with gasoline and diesel engines this fall, with the iX1 to follow immediately. While the MINI Countryman will lose its plug-in hybrid powertrain in the next generation, its BMW-badged sibling will continue to offer a PHEV setup. Spy shots have revealed there will also be an M Performance model for the first time, complete with quad exhausts.

From what we’ve heard, the iX1 won’t be coming to the United States, at least not right away. It’s not the only new model North America will be missing out on considering the M3 Touring will also be forbidden fruit.

Source: BMW