BMW will unveil this year the third generation of the popular X1 SAV. A recent BMW X1 prototype was spotted and, once again, it features the quad pipes. The car in question is actually the future BMW X1 M35i from the M Performance Automobile sub-division. According to sources, the top X1 M35i model will be the first M Performance Automobile to get quad pipes. Other MPA models are rumored to follow suit in the future. It’s unclear what the reasons are behind this decision, but the M Performance Automobiles variants are some of the most popular cars in the BMW lineup.

M-Lite X1

Often called “M-lite”, these models sit just below the full-fledged M cars delivering significant performance and having unique designs. Some of the new M Performance cars are already at the level of past generations of M cars. So it’s only fitted that BMW will continue to expand the MPA offerings and even spice them up a bit.

The upcoming BMW X1 M35i should pack around 300 horsepower and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) from a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo engine. The power will be sent to the four wheels of the car via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and we could see the X1 M35i doing 0-100 km/h in under 5 seconds. This would be a good rival for the likes of Mercedes-Benz’s GLA 35 AMG.

Sportier Design

These photos reveal a chunkier BMW X1 than the previous two generations. The roofline is a bit sportier than before, its overhangs are shorter than you might imagine a front-wheel drive crossover’s to be, and its lights look like they’re shaping up to look cool. Significant changes are happening inside where the dashboard will be completely redesigned to accommodate side-by-side screens to mimic the iX electric SUV and its iDrive 8 infotainment.

First Electric X1

BMW has already electrified the current-gen X1 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but it will take a step further with the revamped crossover by introducing a fully electric iX1. The zero-emissions model is expected to come at a later date, but no later than 2023 if our sources are correct.

[Photos provided by instagram.com/wilcoblok]