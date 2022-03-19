That was quick. Just a few days after teasing the iX1 at its annual media conference, BMW has loaded the EV on the German site. The dedicated page includes a few tidbits, such as the upper teaser image and the crossover’s already known codename – U11. By far the most important info is the maximum WLTP range of 413 to 438 kilometers (257 to 272 miles).

Bear in mind these are not the final figures as BMW mentions they’re predicted values based on the vehicle’s current development status. Even so, we get a rough estimate of how much the iX1 will be able to travel before running out of juice. As with every other electric vehicle out there, range will depend on a number of factors.

Chief of which will be the size of the wheels as a bigger set will negatively impact efficiency. In addition, the amount of equipment also matters since a fully loaded car weighs more and therefore it reduces range. With BMW estimating the iX1 will have an energy consumption of 17.3 kWh-18.4 WLTP, we can deduct the battery size.

The Battery Size Of The 2023 BMW iX1 Has Been Indirectly Revealed

Also taking into consideration the projected range, the electric compact crossover should carry a battery with a net capacity of approximately 70 kWh. As expected, the pack is slightly smaller than that of the iX3, which has a usable capacity of 73.83 kWh. The iX xDrive40 has a battery with a net capacity of 71 kWh while the upper trims have a 105-kWh pack.

As announced this week, the 2023 BMW X1 will premiere towards the end of the year. It will be built in Leipzig, Germany alongside the mechanically related MINI Countryman. The latter will also offer an EV variant and should have similar technical specifications.

As a final note, it’s worth pointing out the BMW Deutschland website also has a dedicated page for the i7. The fullsize electric sedan will premiere on April 20 alongside the conventionally powered 7 Series.

Source: BMW