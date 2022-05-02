BMW hasn’t given the 1 Series a facelift yet, but the M135i is already going through some changes for 2022. The most obvious is unquestionably the adoption of Individual paints. In addition, desirable M hues such as this striking Sao Paulo Yellow are joining the color palette this year. Underneath the boldly colored yet familiar skin are some mechanical changes making the top-tier 1er more fun to drive.

While the engine has been carried over, engineers have tweaked the suspension to make the hot hatch more enjoyable. In addition, we’ve been promised a quicker throttle response from the 2022 M135i. What better way to test how quick the car is if not by pushing it hard on the Autobahn? That’s exactly what YouTuber Automann-TV did on an unrestricted section of the glorious German highway.

The 2022 M135i Seems Better, But Is That Enough?

Before putting the proverbial pedal to the metal, he did notice the exhaust was a tad louder than before and the steering a bit sharper. In addition, the standard suspension’s revisions are noticeable on a twisty road, and so are the smoother gear shifts of the eight-speed automatic. Still, enthusiasts will argue that doesn’t compensate for the loss of its predecessor’s unique selling points: rear-wheel drive and an inline-six engine.

An M1 won’t follow due to the 1 Series’ FWD nature, but we’d argue the M135i xDrive is plenty quick. 4.8 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h) from the smallest M Performance car is nothing to scoff at. It did 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) in 13.5 seconds, which isn’t half bad for a small four-cylinder engine. Flat out, the VW Golf R competitor did 157 mph (254 km/h), which is plenty fast even if you’re living near the Autobahn.

It will be interesting to see whether the GTI-rivaling 128ti will also benefit from these mechanical tweaks in the near future.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube