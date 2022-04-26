While we’re patiently waiting for BMW to release the hotly anticipated M2 G87, YouTubers are still showing their appreciation for the old F87. This isn’t just any version of Bavaria’s sports coupe, but the range-topping CS released at the end of 2019. One of the European-spec cars took a trip to the Nürburgring in Germany where it stretched its legs on an unrestricted section.

One of the last “pure” BMW M cars before electrification takes over, the M2 CS combines a punchy inline-six engine with a compact and a (relatively) lightweight body. As seen in the adjacent video, the 3.0-liter S55 borrowed from the M4 Competition delivers explosive acceleration. It also sounds hugely appealing, especially when you take into consideration that it has a gasoline particulate filter.

While BMW sold the M2 CS with a standard six-speed manual gearbox, the car featured here has the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Regardless of which side you’re on, the version without a clutch pedal is objectively quicker, needing four seconds flat to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) or 0.2s less than the three-pedal model.

The M2 CS Is A Pocket Rocket

You can tell the M2 CS has a top speed limiter as the RWD coupe effortlessly hits 168 mph (270 km/h) with speed to spare. It’s not the maximum speed that’s impressive, but how quickly it gets there, even though the car wasn’t conceived for outright speed. BMW’s idea was of a track-focused derivative to slay corners, but given its compact size in a world with ever-growing cars, it’s a good daily driver as well, especially with the DCT.

As impressive as the M2 CS is, one can only hope those rumors about the next-generation model getting a CSL derivative will turn out to be true. If it’ll be anything like big-brother M4 CSL debuting next month, BMW will sell it exclusively with an automatic. Enthusiasts can take comfort from knowing the normal M2 is going to retain the do-it-yourself gearbox.

Made in Mexico, the G87 will break cover in the following months and is expected to enter series production before the end of 2022.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube