Of the BMWs that have been revealed or will debut this year, the M2 G87 is among the most exciting. Enthusiasts be warned – this is going to be one of the last “pure” M cars by having rear-wheel drive, a manual gearbox, and no electrification. To be built exclusively at the San Luis Potosi Plant, the sports coupe has now been teased on Instagram by BMW M.

It appears we’re looking at a near-production prototype. Since BMW is not willing to reveal design details just yet, the test vehicle is still fully camouflaged. You can tell by the quad exhausts and the size of the brakes this is a step up from the M240i.

The square cutouts in the front bumper’s disguise hint at chunky air intakes. Thankfully, there’s no oversized kidney grille as BMW has decided not to go down the M4 route. Although it’s not noticeable here, we know for a fact the M2 G87 will have the iDrive 8. The side-by-side screens were noticeable on other prototypes. One of the test vehicles also had the optional M Performance exhaust with stacked tips mounted near the center of the bumper. That car flaunted a much larger rear wing instead of the subtle trunk lid spoiler seen here.

The M2 G87 Could Have 450 HP Even In Its Base Form

Debuting later in 2022, the M2 G87 will inherit the M4’s inline-six turbocharged engine in a detuned configuration. Reports state it will be dialed to roughly 450 horsepower. However, subsequent hotter derivatives could pack a greater punch from the S58. Ideally, those rumors of an M2 CSL will turn out to be true.

The M2 G87 is one of the many cars due in 2022 to mark 50 years of the M division. The list also includes the M3 Touring, M4 CSL, and the highly controversial XM. We’ve already seen some spicy M Performance cars, such as the M760e xDrive and the X7 M60i for what is a busy year for BMW M.

Source: BMW M / Instagram