If you want a back-to-basics, old-school style BMW, there really is only once choice at the moment — the BMW 2 Series. It’s small, it’s simple, and it’s fun to drive without too many frills. It’s the most BMW-like BMW on sale right now. The fastest version of the new 2 Series is most often the one enthusiasts want, the BMW M240i. If you’re interested in such a car, this new video from Doug DeMuro will help you make your decision.

As with all DeMuro videos, he digs through the BMW M240i with a fine-toothed comb, showing off all of its quirks and features, while also explaining what the car’s about. Some of the quirks and features are those you might not know about. For instance, the sheer number of M badges throughout the cabin can become tiresome. Additionally, the odd trim screens in the door panels, which only display little light dots and are incredibly odd. Lastly, the back seat of the M240i has its own climate zone with USB-C ports, despite not having enough room to fit humans.

The rest of the car will be familiar to anyone who reads this blog. It packs a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which pairs with an eight-speed auto and xDrive all-wheel drive, and it’s seriously fast. Despite not being a proper M car, the M240i is every bit as fast as the previous-gen BMW M2 Competition in the real world and even feels quicker sometimes. Enthusiasts will complain about it lacking a manual transmission but it makes up for that with speed.

DeMuro also seems to really like the BMW M240i and the way it drives. He admits he’d prefer a manual but he also says that cars like the M240i should be appreciated because they won’t last much longer. After this generation 2 Series, we’re likely not going to get another straight-six-powered, small, two-door BMW coupe ever again.