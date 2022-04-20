BMW has electrified the 7 Series G70 in more ways than one. All combustion engines benefit from a mild-hybrid setup and will be sold alongside the zero-emissions i7. In addition, there are two separate PHEV models, one of which is the first M Performance hybrid. It’s called the BMW M760e xDrive and is scheduled to go on sale in Spring 2023. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait until then to discover the technical specifications as all the juicy details are found below.

First M Performance PHEV

Although the 760i xDrive has a V8 engine, the M760e xDrive uses a smaller inline-six with the familiar 3.0-liter displacement, 48V tech, and an electric motor. On its own, the combustion engine is good for 380 horsepower (280 kilowatts) at 5,200 rpm and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) of torque from 1,850 rpm. The e-motor delivers an extra 200 hp (145 kW) and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft). With the power of the two combined, the M Performance plug-in hybrid pushes out 571 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).

The electrified muscle helps the large and heavy sedan run to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.3 seconds. It’ll continue to accelerate until 155 mph (250 km/h) when the electronic top speed limiter is programmed to kick in. Switch off the six-cylinder gasoline engine and the maximum velocity drops to only 87 mph (140 km/h).

As with all the other 7 Series flavors that have a combustion engine, the M760e xDrive uses an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox. The electric motor draws its juice from a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 18.7 kWh, which is more than 50% compared to what the old 7er PHEV had. In addition, the engineers have upgraded the charging power from the previous 3.7 kW to 7.4 kW. Doing so allows the owner to fully recharge the battery in less than three hours. If you’ll be using a household socket, it’s going to take approximately nine hours to achieve a 100% state of charge (SOC).

50 Miles Electric Range

With the battery full, the M760e xDrive aims to deliver 50 miles (80 kilometers) of electric range in the WLTP cycle. Interestingly, BMW mentions the electric driving mode is available at temperatures below -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) only after a few miles of driving the car to warm up the battery pack.

When used as a hybrid, M Performance 7 Series with a PHEV setup promises to deliver amazing fuel economy. BMW estimates it will sip as low as 1.1 liters / 100 km (213.8 miles per gallon) in the combined cycle, with corresponding CO2 emissions of just 25 g/km in the WLTP cycle.

It’s worth noting the M760e xDrive will be the most powerful 7 Series, but only temporarily. That’s because an i7 M70 is scheduled to arrive later next year with a colossal 660 hp on tap.

Source: BMW