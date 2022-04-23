BMW Open by American Express kicked off today in Munich and will conclude on May 1st when the winner will not only take home 534,555 euros but also a brand-new BMW i4 M50. BMW has been title partner of the iconic ATP Tour clay tournament in Munich since 1987. 28 players will also compete for 250 points.

“This year – the 100th anniversary of the home plant – the BMW Group is pleased to be able to present the winner of the BMW Open by American Express with a Munich original: the innovative BMW i4 M50, which is produced here in this city,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, BMW Group Head of Region Europe. “The Gran Coupé proves emphatically how well fully-electric mobility and sporty, dynamic driving go together – and with it allow a completely new and zero-emission dimension of driving pleasure.”

Like the Winner’s Car, the BMW’s fleet of shuttles for this year’s tournament will also be completely free of CO 2 emissions. It consists entirely of fully-electric BMW iX and BMW iX3 cars. The BMW i4 M50 top prize features the Frozen Portimao Blue color as the show cars introduced last year.

Wide Range Of Colors

When it comes to the exterior paint, the BMW i4 comes with a wide variety of colors. BMW i4 will be offered with the following color options: Alpine White, Mineral White, Black, Black Sapphire, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Skyscraper Grey, Sunset Orange, Tanzanite Blue, San Remo Green, Aventurine Red, Brooklyn Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue.

Packing dual electric motors, one at each axle giving it all-wheel drive, the BMW i4 M50 makes 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, 0-60 mph happens in 3.7 seconds, which is BMW M3 Competition-fast. BMW i4 M50 can also charge at 200 kW and does eight hours to a charge with an 11 kW home charger.

Tennis fans in Germany have many opportunities to watch the BMW Open on TV or via livestream. Bayerisches Fernshen (BR) will broadcast one quarter-final, a semi-final and the final live. All the matches on Center Court (Monday to Sunday) can be seen live on Sky (pay TV) and are also shown on ran.de. BR24.de is also streaming one match per day from Monday to Saturday, in addition to the offering on BR.

Source: BMW