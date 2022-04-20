Well, that was quick. Mere hours after revealing the new 7 Series G70, BMW already has a visualizer up and running on its German website. As a matter of fact, the same thing happened last week when the X7 LCI was introduced, proving the peeps from Deutschland are efficient at their jobs. In case the cornucopia of images provided by the manufacturer wasn’t enough, attached you will find screenshots depicting one of the more interesting versions – the M Sport Pro.

Not only does the 7 Series have automatic doors akin to a Rolls-Royce, but also pricey two-tone paints similar to a model from Goodwood. Indeed, fire up the i7 configurator and choose an Individual bicolor paint and it will set you back a hefty €12,000. We picked a few combinations based on the 740d M Sport Pro rather than the fully electric sedan.

Bear in mind the G70 is not the first BMW in recent times to get a two-tone finish. Last year, China received a Cashmere Silver metallic/Aventurine Red special edition for China based on the M760i limited to 25 cars.

Getting back to the G70 at hand, the monochrome liveries aren’t exactly cheap either. It’s especially true if we’re talking about an Individual shade. For example, Frozen Deep Grey and Frozen Pure Grey metallic are €3,800 a pop. The i7 is already fully configurable on the BMW Deutschland website where the 7 Series G70 – including M760e xDrive – can also be personalized, but without pricing information.

The seventh-generation 7 Series is by far the most customizable BMW ever. Even a (relatively) lesser version such as this 740d is available with a multitude of paints, wheel designs, and interior finishes. It’s too soon to say whether ALPINA will bring out another B7, but if it will, expect even fancier cosmetic tweaks for the luxobarge.

Source: BMW Deutschland