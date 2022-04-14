BMW doesn’t waste any time after it unveils a new product since it doesn’t take more than a few days to launch a 360-degree visualizer. Case in point, the 2023 X7 LCI debuted earlier this week and it’s already on the German website. It’s not a fully fledged configurator with all options and pricing details, but you can extensively customize the large SUV.

The visualizer lets you pick from the standard X7 with or without the M Sport Package, and you can go a step further and spec your ideal M60i. We spent some quality time on the BMW DE website to pick 10 exterior finishes and interior combinations. Aside from regular paints, there are a few Individual shades worth mentioning: Tanzanite Blue, Frozen Pure Grey, and Ametrin.

As for wheel choices, you can go as large as 23 inches, representing an absolute first for a production BMW. Should that be too much, smaller 20- to 22-inch alloys are available. Inside, numerous leather upholsteries are selectable, including fancy ones from the Individual catalog. We’d likely go with Tartufo Merino, but there are plenty of other finishes including a tricky-to-maintain white cabin.

2023 Alpina XB7 On The Way

Should you want a BMW X7 LCI with a bit more class, ALPINA unveiled the updated XB7 yesterday. However, the visualizer won’t be uploaded onto the company’s website until the first half of May. Buchloe’s more powerful version will cost €170,500 in Germany where it will command a hefty €43,300 premium over the M60i. Alternatively, you could just stick with the BMW version and buy a 230i (from €44,300) with that difference and enjoy it during the weekends.

The X7 LCI takes time to get used to given the split headlights, which we can’t wait to see in real life. Meanwhile, you can play with the visualizer at the source link below.

Source: BMW Deutschland