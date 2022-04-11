There might be some parallel universes and we’re fairly certain the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is an extravagant SUV in all of them. If for whatever reason you think Goodwood’s luxobarge is not opulent enough, allow us to introduce the Keyvany Hayula. If the designation doesn’t ring a bell, the first word represents the tuner’s name while the other is the vehicle’s moniker.

Looking downright imposing on 24-inch wheels, the beefy ultra-luxury SUV has extended arches to (barely) fit those giant black alloys. Just about everything is bigger about this Cullinan, including the front fascia with its bulging hood and extended bumper. A look at the vehicle’s profile reveals chunky side skirts, custom mirror caps, and fake fender air intakes.

The back is even more polarizing as the Keyvany Hayula has quad, stacked exhaust tips flanking a ludicrously large diffuser. An enlarged roof-mounted spoiler further denotes it’s not your run-of-the-mill Cullinan (as if there is such a thing anyway). Orange accents here and there provide a contrasting effect, not like the Rolls-Royce of SUVs wasn’t already an attention-grabber. Exposed carbon-fiber add-ons are the central theme.

The Cullinan Gets More Power To Match Its Brutish Look

To match the adjacent muscular appearance, the V12 has been massaged to unlock 730 horsepower and a mountain-moving 1,120 Nm. The 826 lb-ft arrive at only 1,750 rpm and was unlocked after fiddling with the twin-turbo 6.75-liter engine. The engine propelling the Cullinan mastodont is linked to a stainless steel exhaust with a flap to alter the sound.

Rolls-Royce interiors are the most customizable in the business, but that hasn’t stopped Keyvany to give the Hayula a new look. It makes generous use of carbon fiber and adds aluminum pedals for a sportier vibe. Additionally, this Cullinan has the starlit sky and orange leather upholstery to match the eye-popping exterior accents, including the brake calipers.

On the whole, this wild creation is just as outlandish as those we’re used to seeing from Mansory. It goes to show there is a market for glitzy SUVs already carrying around a lot of bling in OEM guise.

