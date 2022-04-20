The new 7 Series / i7 was supposed to make its public debut at the Beijing Motor Show in China. However, the event has been pushed back indefinitely due to a worryingly high number of coronavirus cases. Despite the major setback, BMW stuck to its original plan to unveil the car by doing it digitally. We’ve covered both ICE and EV flavors, but we did notice some interesting facts about the Chinese version.

For example, the i7 has an extra charging port, mounted on the front-left fender. It’s worth mentioning the i4 sold in the world’s most populous country has one as well, and we can say the same about the recently unveiled i3 Sedan. Oddly enough, that’s not the case for the iX since it inherits the appearance of the global model.

The i7 also gains the “L” at the end of its name, even though there’s only one wheelbase going forward. It’s likely because Chinese customers have a soft spot for vehicles with stretched wheelbases. Consequently, the addition of an “L” could lure in more buyers. The new 7 Series G70 is bigger than its predecessor, so the letter makes sense (to some extent).

It’s Not All About The i7

Although BMW China’s focus has been on the fully electric sedan, it hasn’t forgotten about the good ol’ 7er with combustion engines. The 740L is shown in the adjacent images whereas the global release puts the spotlight on the beefier 760i xDrive and M760e xDrive. Not available in Europe, the 740L has a six-cylinder gasoline engine with mild-hybrid tech, rear-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic.

It delivers 380 hp (280 kW) and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) of torque, plus 18 hp (13 kW) and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) from the electric motor. The 740L runs to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.4 seconds and tops out at 155 mph (250 km/h).

The luxury brand has said there will be some China-specific drivetrains, presumably a four-cylinder engine. Doing so would allow customers to avoid the eye-watering taxes on vehicles will large-displacement engines.

Source: BMW China