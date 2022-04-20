Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2022, the BMW 7 Series is finally switching to the seventh generation. The absolute flagship in Bavaria’s lineup offers the so-called Power of Choice: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and purely electric. Even though the teaser campaign largely focused on the i7, there’s a lot to talk about regarding the ICE-powered versions.

They all ride on the same CLAR platform and largely share the same design inside and out. Let’s address the elephant in the room – split headlights. Yes, the new BMW 7 Series is next in line to get the unconventional layout after the X7 Facelift. Last year’s Concept XM will morph into a production model by the year’s end with a similar look.

Glowing Kidney Grille

High-end versions of the BMW 7 Series G70 will have fancy Iconic Glow headlights incorporating Swarovski crystals arranged in an “L” shape. Serving as the daytime running lights and the sidelights, these will be illuminated by 14 LED units. The lights do a little “dance” when you approach the car, accompanied by the light-up contour of the kidney grille. In addition, the lights built into the door sills project graphics onto the ground to greet the driver.

The main headlights are located below, almost hiding beneath a heavily tinted panel that might go unnoticed on a black car. This layout certainly gives the 7 Series a polarizing look, making it stand out compared to the Audi A8 and Mercedes S-Class. These quad lights flank a bigger-than-ever grille, which carries the letter “i” on the purely electric model.

No More Short Wheelbase

Don’t go looking for photos of cars with different wheelbases because BMW will sell the 7 Series G70 in just one size. The seventh-gen car has been elongated by 130 millimeters to 5,391 mm, with the wheelbase stretched by 5 mm to an imposing 3,215 mm. It’s also 48 mm wider (at 1,950 mm) and 51 mm taller (at 1,544 mm) for significantly more headroom. It’s worth mentioning the tracks are wider than before, by 47 mm at the front (to 1,665 mm) and 4 mm at the rear (to 1,650 mm).

It’s the first series-production BMW to get a two-tone Individual paint and rides on alloy wheels varying in size from 19 to 22 inches. Adaptive air suspension on both front and rear axles is standard, and so is rear-wheel steering with a maximum angle of 3.5 degrees. At low speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels to shorten the turning circle by 0.8 meters. At higher speeds, all four wheels turn in the same direction for greater stability.

Rather surprisingly, the revamped range-topper has lost the rear light bar in favor of a simpler, less cluttered derriere. Another major change is represented by the door handles, now looking sleeker to mirror those of the iX electric SUV. They’re more than just a design choice since the handles remain flush with the body for better airflow.

Major Changes Inside The Cabin

Stepping inside the cabin, the changes are even more dramatic. Gone are most of the physical buttons as BMW went with a minimalist dashboard dominated by screens. The overhauled 7 Series is the next model to get the iDrive 8, complete with a center display measuring 14.9 inches and a digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch diagonal. The two displays are housed within a curved glass area and directed toward the driver. From Spring 2023, the main screen will be able to stream YouTube content, with additional third-party apps to follow.

One ace up its sleeve compared to the iX is the BMW Interaction Bar, which takes the shape of a touch-capacitive surface on the passenger side of the dashboard. It provides quick access to various functions, such as ventilation and climate control, opening the glovebox, and turning on the hazard lights. Even the door cards have their own screens, measuring 5.5 inches and with controls for the seats, ambient lighting, sunblinds, and entertainment system.

31 Inch Theater Screen

We’re not done with the displays just yet as the party piece is undoubtedly the Theatre Screen. Measuring a stately 31.3 inches, the touchscreen supports a crisp 8K resolution and comes with Fire TV baked in. You can play not only videos, but also games, as well as download apps, and listen to your favorite music. The massive screen plays videos in 16:9, 21:9, or 32:9 formats and it neatly folds into the ceiling when not in use.

18 Speakers, 655-watt

How many speakers can you cram inside a car? Well, even the base 7 Series has an 18-speaker, 655-watt Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System. You can double the speaker count to a whopping 36 and 1,965 watts of power by choosing the Diamond Surround Sound System from the same supplier. Four speakers are integrated into the headliner while the head restrains for the front seats and outer rear seats have a pair of surround speakers.

The 7 Series G70 also ushers in a new steering wheel design and a sleeker gear selector, not to mention a sophisticated Sky Lounge. The panoramic glass roof is bigger than what rivals offer and incorporates backlit threads à la Rolls-Royce’s Starlight. Speaking of the brand from Goodwood, BMW has given its crown jewel automatic doors as an optional feature. Opening and closing the front and rear doors is done by simply touching the handles set flush into the body or by using the Interaction Bar. Alternatively, the key can also be used as well as the door-mounted displays.

As if these options weren’t enough, a future update for the My BMW App will allow owners to use their smartphones to open and close the doors. In addition, the iDrive 8 is going to be able to perform this function as well. Since we’re on the subject of body panels that open automatically, it’s the same story with the trunk lid.

Open it and you have access to a 540-liter cargo volume or 25 liters more than before if we’re talking about the versions equipped solely with a combustion engine. The plug-in hybrid models can accommodate 525 liters, which is up by a substantial 105 liter compared to the previous 7 Series equipped with a PHEV setup. As for the i7, the electric sedan can swallow 500 liters.

Engine Options

Let’s talk engines. As we’ve already seen with the X7 facelift presented last week, all ICEs employ mild-hybrid tech. The 48V setup is good for 147 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) of torque and up to 12 horsepower (9 kilowatts). Depending on the market, there will be a mix of inline-six and V8 engines to choose from, plus the purely electric i7. With the seventh iteration of its 7er, BMW is waving goodbye to the mighty V12.

The 735i will have a 3.0-liter engine producing 272 hp (200 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). It’ll be enough six-cylinder punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

Up next is the 740i with a punchier inline-six rated at 380 hp (280 kW) and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft). The extra oomph will slash the sprint time to 5.4 seconds without changing the maximum velocity.

Then there’s the 760i xDrive with its larger 4.4-liter V8 generating 544 hp (400 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). It needs just 4.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and has the same electronic top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h).

On the diesel side, the 740d xDrive has a six-cylinder 3.0-liter mill with 286 hp (210 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). The sprint is covered in 6.3 seconds and the top speed is unchanged.

BMW will also sell the fullsize luxury sedan in a 750e xDrive specification with a plug-in hybrid system. It’ll combine an inline-six gasoline engine with an electric motor for a total of 490 hp (360 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). It is going to need 4.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) before topping out at 155 mph (250 km/h). In electric mode, the maximum speed drops to 87 mph (140 km/h). In EV mode, it should cover as much as 57 miles (89 kilometers) in the combined cycle.

First Ever M760e Plug-in Hybrid

The first M Performance plug-in hybrid from BMW will go by the name of M760e xDrive. This one too will have an inline-six and an e-motor, but dialed to 571 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). 4.3 seconds is all that’s going to take to cover the sprint, en route to 155 mph (250 km/h). With the battery pack fully charged, it’s going to cover up to 52 miles (84 kilometers) running solely on electric juice. Both PHEVs share a battery with a usable capacity of 18.7 kWh. All versions equipped with a combustion engine, be they PHEV or not, come fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

First Electric 7 Series

As for the i7 xDrive60, the 7 Series without a combustion engine will pack dual motors with a total output of 544 hp (400 kW) and 745 Nm (549 lb-ft). Flat out, it’s going to need just 4.7 seconds for the sprint on its way to 149 mph (240 km/h). In the WLTP cycle, the electric luxobarge will cover as much as 388 miles (625 kilometers) thanks to its large battery with a net capacity of 101.7 kWh. Once you’re out of juice, the battery can be recharged at up to 195 kW, resulting in 106 miles (170 kilometers) of WLTP range in 10 minutes.

Later in the model’s life cycle, a sportier i7 M70 xDrive will be launched. You can read more about it in our separate article. Elsewhere, China will be getting some “exclusive offerings” in terms of powertrains as BMW acknowledges it represents the firm’s most important sales region. The 7 Series is scheduled to go on sale in November and will be rolled out gradually around the world. Production of all four versions (gasoline, diesel, PHEV, EV) will take place in Dingolfing. An armored derivative will follow in 2023.

Interior Design

Technical Highlights

Design Sketches

Design Process

7 Series Platform

